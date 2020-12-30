Niger: A Consultative Process for Adopting a National Law on Internal Displacement

Context

Before conflict along Niger’s borders with Mali and Nigeria forced people to flee their homes in 2015, drought and floods had been the main drivers of internal displacement in the country.1 Niger’s population already faced extreme vulnerability linked to food insecurity, desertification, limited social services, and insecurity, placing Niger at the bottom of the Human Development Index, while featuring the highest fertility rate.2 In January 2020, an estimated 2.9 million people required humanitarian assistance, including 187,000 IDPs and 218,000 refugees.3 Detailed information about IDPs’ needs as compared to other populations is currently lacking. However, the Protection Cluster, led by UNHCR, regularly conducts IDP protection monitoring, and is considering an profiling exercise that would identify such information to support finding durable solutions in the Diffa region.

Niger ratified the African Union Convention for the Protection and Assistance of Internally Displaced Persons in Africa (Kampala Convention) in 2012. In 2016, the Government of Niger established the Ministry of Humanitarian Action and Disaster Management (“Ministère de l’Action Humanitaire et de la Gestion des Catastrophes,” hereinafter, Ministry of Humanitarian Action), which now coordinates the national humanitarian response to internal displacement, bringing together other authorities in different ministries responsible for civil registration, the protection of women and children, and human rights. Thematic working groups have also been established at the regional level.