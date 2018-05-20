20 May 2018

Niger – Conflict (DG ECHO, UN, NGO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 May 2018)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 20 May 2018 View Original

On 18 May, about forty people carried out an attack on the village of Hagaye located 25 km from Inatès, Tillabery region (bordering Mali). According to local sources, the death toll is reportedly 17 people, and 12 houses have been burned. Since January 2018, more than 11 000 people have been displaced in the Tillabery region due to the spillover of conflict in Mali. DG ECHO contributes to providing humanitarian assistance to newly displaced through a Rapid Response Mechanism. However, humanitarian access is constrained by persistent insecurity.

