Niger - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
24 MILLION
Estimated Population of Niger
UN – January 2021
3.8 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need in Niger
UN – January 2021
283,000
Estimated Number of IDPs in Niger
UNHCR – August 2021
250,000
Estimated Number of Refugees in Niger
UNHCR – August 2021
2.3 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season
CH – April 2021
OAG attacks on civilian populations in Niger have intensified in recent months, generating widespread casualties, prompting mass displacement, and exacerbating humanitarian needs—particularly in western Niger’s Tahoua and Tillaberi regions.
Since June, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have resulted in dozens of casualties and destroyed thousands of houses, devastating livelihoods and adversely affecting 196,000 people.
Since a cholera outbreak began in mid-June, health actors have reported 4,700 suspected cholera cases and 149 associated deaths