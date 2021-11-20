Niger + 2 more

Niger - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24 MILLION
Estimated Population of Niger
UN – January 2021

3.8 MILLION
Estimated Number of People in Need in Niger
UN – January 2021

283,000
Estimated Number of IDPs in Niger
UNHCR – August 2021

250,000
Estimated Number of Refugees in Niger
UNHCR – August 2021

2.3 MILLION
Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season
CH – April 2021

  • OAG attacks on civilian populations in Niger have intensified in recent months, generating widespread casualties, prompting mass displacement, and exacerbating humanitarian needs—particularly in western Niger’s Tahoua and Tillaberi regions.

  • Since June, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have resulted in dozens of casualties and destroyed thousands of houses, devastating livelihoods and adversely affecting 196,000 people.

  • Since a cholera outbreak began in mid-June, health actors have reported 4,700 suspected cholera cases and 149 associated deaths

