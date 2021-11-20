Niger - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

24 MILLION

Estimated Population of Niger

UN – January 2021

3.8 MILLION

Estimated Number of People in Need in Niger

UN – January 2021

283,000

Estimated Number of IDPs in Niger

UNHCR – August 2021

250,000

Estimated Number of Refugees in Niger

UNHCR – August 2021

2.3 MILLION

Projected Acutely Food-Insecure Population for 2021 Lean Season

CH – April 2021

OAG attacks on civilian populations in Niger have intensified in recent months, generating widespread casualties, prompting mass displacement, and exacerbating humanitarian needs—particularly in western Niger’s Tahoua and Tillaberi regions.

Since June, heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding have resulted in dozens of casualties and destroyed thousands of houses, devastating livelihoods and adversely affecting 196,000 people.