Niger: Complex Emergency Appeal: Revised Emergency appeal n° MDRNE021 (23 March 2020)

This second revised Emergency Appeal seeks a total of 3.4 million Swiss francs (increased from 2.2 million Swiss francs), to enable the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) to continue supporting the Niger Red Cross Society (NRCS) to deliver assistance and support for 90,000 people (increased from 50,000 people) for 36 months (extended from 24 months), with a focus on the following areas: livelihoods and basic needs, Health; Water, Sanitation and Hygiene promotion (WASH), Protection, Gender and Inclusion (PGI); and National Society Development (NSD). The second revision of this Appeal enhances National Society Development component and an extension of the targeted geographic area.

With the extended timeframe and geographic scope, this second revised Emergency Appeal has now a 1.5 million Swiss francs funding gap. The revised budget has been increased due to the persistent and growing needs of the affected population facing food insecurity and with WASH and health needs. The extension will enable the National Society, with support from the IFRC, to continue the dissemination of epidemic prevention messages, provision of safe water and adequate latrines for an additional 12 months. The growing health risks have demanded for an expansion in the geographic coverage of operations from the three districts of the region of Diffa to Guidan Roumdji department of the Maradi region that hosts a total of 40,000 Nigerian refugees. The planned response reflects the current situation and information available.

The Emergency Appeal funding level is, as of 19 February 2020, around 1.837 million Swiss francs, which represents 83.3% of the required budget. The amount spent up to date is around 84.5% of the total amount received, making the total funds available up to April 2020 of the remaining 15.5%.