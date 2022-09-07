Niger - Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, Niger Ministry of Health) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 September 2022)

-
On 6 September, the Ministry of Health has confirmed cholera cases in two District in Maradi and Zinder region. From 29 August to 5 September, a total of 20 cases were registered, 5 people are still in hospital and no deaths have been reported so far.
In the two affected regions, a SURGE rapid intervention team has been mobilised by the health authorities. In Madarounfa a treatment unit with a capacity of 10 beds was set up with the support of Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).
Niger is a country regularly affected by cholera epidemics.