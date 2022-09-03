Niger: Cholera Outbreak 2021 - Final Report, DREF Operation MDRNE025

Glide number: EP-2021-000130-NER

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

A cholera outbreak was declared in Niger on 9 August 2021 by the Minister of Public Health. This announcement came 22 weeks after the first registered case on 13 March 202. By 16 August 2021, Niger had recorded 845 confirmed cases with 35 deaths initially located in two regions of the country: Zinder and Maradi. Unfortunately, the epidemic spread rapidly and by 24 August 2021, the number of confirmed cases had increased to 1,904 with 70 deaths (4% lethality rate). From two regions in March 2021, namely Dosso and Tahoua, the cases spread to six regions by 24 August, successively: Tahoua, Dosso, Maradi, Zinder, Tillbabery and Niamey. In September, cases were registered in the seventh region of Niger, Diffa. The epi-data per region was increasing over the weeks, spreading geographically a total recorded cases and death in constant evolution, despite some weeks of cases decreasing in Maradi.

This DREF Operation was launched on 03 September for CHF 275,635 to reduce the immediate health risks of the outbreak on the people of Maradi, Tahoua and Niamey. Through Operation Update 1, changes were made to the operational strategy as some budget lines were freed up thanks to participation in cost from Regional Office Surge budget and support provided by UNICEF. These savings helped to ensure that MoH strategy could be supported to curb the spread of the disease. Initially set to last four months, the operation was extended through Operation Update 2 until 28 February 2022, for a total implementation timeframe of 5 months.

The epidemiological data by the end of the outbreak shows a cumulative number of 5,591 cases with 166 deaths distributed as follows: