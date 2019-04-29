29 Apr 2019

Niger: Cholera Epidemic Outbreak DREF Operation n° MDRNE022 Emergency Plan of Action Final Report

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 29 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.14 MB)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Starting on the night of 4 – 5th July 2018, with three patients originating from the JIBIYA health Centre in neighbouring Nigeria to N’Yelwa Health Centre in the Madarounfa Health District of Niger, with acute watery diarrhoea and vomiting, the Niger cholera outbreak rapidly surged, with large numbers of new cases and deaths registered. New districts including Madarounfa, Maradi Commune, Guidan-Roumdji, Dakoro, Aguié and Tessaoua (Maradi region), Gaya (Dosso region), Damagaran-Takaya,Takeita and Mirriah (Zinder region), Birni-N’Konni, Malbaza, Keita and Madaoua were also reported to be affected. According to the Directorate of Surveillance and Epidemics Response of the Niger Ministry of Health (MoH) report presented during the last WASH cluster meeting held on 28 February 2019, the Maradi Cholera epidemic outbreak erupted on week 27 and ended on week 44. The outbreak affected 3,824 people with at least 78 deaths, for a lethality rate of 2%. Madarounfa Health District in Maradi Region was the most affected with 2,638 cases, (68.88%) of the cumulative cases reported. Eighty-three percent of cases were age 5 and above and females constituted 56.2% of the cases reported (WHO, 1 Oct 2018). The areas of Dan Issa, Gabi, Harounawa, Madeini, Maraka and N’Yelwa were the most affected in terms of Health Centre (each Health Centre covers an area with a specific number of inhabitants). The risk factors for the spread of the disease in the communities were huge. The latest WASH assessment carried out by UNICEF and WHO states that only 37% of the population in Maradi Region has access to basic sources of potable water -- 75% of the population are said to practice open defecation, with only 10% having access to basic sanitation (WHO, 7 Sep 2018). The precarious sanitation conditions in most of the affected health districts and the movement of population across borders with Nigeria, where cholera was reported several months before this operation, were among the major contributors to the outbreak. The heavy rainfall and floods in the affected area affected more than 38,000 people and exacerbated the risk of contamination. (ACAPS, 24 Aug 2018).

The outbreak was initially located in Madarounfa department on week 27 but finally spread to the heavily populated city of Maradi, the capital of the region and over to other regions. All places, likely to exacerbate the risk of contamination of water sources. According the MoH report, the epidemic finally affected four (4) regions including Maradi, Zinder, Dosso and Tahoua. The outbreak ended on week 44 with an overall 3,824 people affected with 78 deaths recorded.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

From static to dynamic: OCHA’s Situation Reports moving online

OCHA products are designed to help everyone involved in a humanitarian aid operation find the information they need to understand the context, organize an effective response and monitor results.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.