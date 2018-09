The cholera outbreak in Niger is spreading, with six health districts in four out of the eight regions of the country now affected (Madarounfa, Maradi Commune, Guidan Roundji, Gaya, Damagaran Takaya, Malbaza). As of 10 September, 2 752 cases have been registered, including 55 deaths. Cholera patients are treated in the health districts, with strong support from DG ECHO's partners and other humanitarian actors.