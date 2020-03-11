Niger
Niger - Armed violence, forced displacement and food insecurity (DG ECHO, UN agencies, INGOs) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 March 2020)
- Following a pattern already witnessed in Mali and Burkina Faso, the civilian population in Tillaberi region of Western Niger is facing an increasingly challenging environment characterised by recurrent threats, executions, lootings and ultimatums from non-state armed groups.
- Since January, more than 11,000 people have been forcibly displaced in the area. The availability of basic social services has reduced significantly, with 310 primary schools and 27 health structures closed or not functioning. Access to basic social services is also severely constrained by growing insecurity and the implementation of emergency measures that forbid the use of motorcycles and restrict movement at night. Food insecurity is also an increasing concern in this area as an estimated 466,000 people will be severely food insecure between June and September 2020 (1,950,000 people are expected to be in food crisis at national level).
- DG ECHO is funding humanitarian actors to provide emergency multi-sectoral assistance both to newly displaced people through Rapid Response Mechanism and to the most vulnerable among the host population.