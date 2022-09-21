The Niger and Burkina Faso: Sida’s contribution to the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) – Anticipatory Action window

The Sahel region is experiencing a food crisis, with 38.3 million people projected to be in acute food insecurity during this year’s lean season (June–August 2022) – a fourfold increase compared with 2019 – and millions more at risk of slipping into a crisis situation or worse. The effects of climate change in the region are worsening irregular rainfall and climatic shocks such as floods. Both Burkina Faso and the Niger are especially vulnerable to flood risk.

Thanks to the contribution of the Swedish International Development Agency (Sida) to the Special Fund for Emergency and Rehabilitation Activities (SFERA) – Anticipatory Action window, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) is acting early in flood-prone areas in the Sahel through cash assistance, capacity building and veterinary support to protect the assets and livelihoods of vulnerable pastoralists.