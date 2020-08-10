Niger: ACTED and IMPACT Initiatives are horrified by the senseless killing of seven of their aid workers

It is with profound grief that we confirm the death of seven of our colleagues as well as their guide in Niger who were senselessly and cowardly murdered by armed individuals in the Kouré area, south-east of Niamey, on August 9th 2020.

ACTED and IMPACT Initiatives condemn in the strongest terms the senseless and barbaric killing of our colleagues and their guide. At this tragic moment, our thoughts are with their families and loved ones at home and in Niger. All of our teams across the world join in their grief.

We request that the media and the general public respect the dignity and the privacy of the victims.

Aid workers must never be a target. Our colleagues have been working to support the people of Niger facing hardship, driven by values of humanity and solidarity.

This heinous crime must not go unpunished, nor will it distract us from our commitment to support the people of Niger.