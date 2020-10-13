The Niger - 2020 Floods: Urgent call for assistance - October 2020

Since August 2020, the Niger has been facing the worst floods in its history, affecting over half a million people in one season. Heavy rainfall, coupled with rising water levels in the major river basins, has led to severe flooding across the country with a large proportion of land still flooded and widespread damage to agricultural, livestock and fishing equipment as well as crops. This has increased the levels of food insecurity and exacerbated the humanitarian situation in the country mainly linked to population displacements as a result of violence perpetrated by armed groups, and the effects of climate change as well as of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). Constraints to economic activities and loss of income due to the pandemic, compounded by insecurity, will make it harder to address the impact of severe flooding in one of the world’s poorest countries. In response, FAO urgently requires USD 9 million to assist 35 000 flood-affected households through emergency agricultural support and rehabilitation of rural productive infrastructures.