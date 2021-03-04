Niger: 2020 Digital Health Factsheet

Overview

Preventable infectious diseases such as malaria, diarrhoea and pneumonia are the leading contributors to deaths in children under 5. About a third of those deaths also occur during the perinatal and infancy periods due to conditions such as neonatal sepsis, birth asphyxia and congenital anomalies. The Act to Save (A2S) project aims to address these leading causes of mortality of children under 5 in six communes in the Dosso and Maradi regions of Niger.

As only two out of every five births take place in local health facilities, A2S will effect change both in facilities and in communities by:

promoting healthy behaviours in households through the uptake of essential family practices

bringing quality curative care to families through effective health screenings and referrals offered by community health workers (CHWs) making home visits

providing efficient and effective medical care in environments that are welcoming, sanitary and free of infection to children and families referred to health care facilities.

This approach aligns with Niger’s national public health strategy and will be achieved using the CommCare data collection platform. This approach will also leverage the comprehensive management information system properties of a bundled suite of technology tools built on the Salesforce platform† , informally referred to as Sinai.

A2S is supported by World Vision United States’ Every Last One Campaign and is being implemented using a multi-stakeholder framework with government, non-governmental organisations and UN agency partners.

A2S is currently in the implementation-planning stage and expects to begin rolling out its digital health solution in early 2021.