Nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Niger

NIAMEY, 2 December 2021 – Nearly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Niger in the past days. The three shipments included 495,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine donated by the Government of Belgium, 168,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine donated by the Government of the United States of America and 254,400 doses of AstraZeneca procured via the COVAX dose-sharing mechanism.

"Since beginning of November, health authorities are reporting an uptick in the number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in communities, notably in the capital Niamey but also in Agadez, Zinder et Tahoua et Dosso regions," said Stefano Savi, UNICEF Representative in Niger. "The cool season has started and there is a higher risk of spreading the coronavirus. This is affecting the situation not only in Niger, but as well as in its neighbouring countries."

The vaccine doses arrived at Niamey international airport and were transported to the Directorate of Immunizations in the capital, from where they will be distributed to cold-rooms across the country. These latest arrivals bring the total number of vaccine doses that arrived in Niger since April 2021 to more than three million doses.

"It is critical not to let down our guard and take all precautions to help stop the spread of the pandemic and vaccinations are an important cornerstone in the public health authorities' strategy," said Mr. Savi. "Wearing masks, washing hands and keeping social distance remain as important as in the past few months."

By mid-November, more than half a million people in Niger had received at least one dose of vaccination, with more than 457,000 people being fully vaccinated. To date, 6,989 people in Niger have been diagnosed with COVID-19, of which 258 people have died.

Partners who donated vaccines to Niger via COVAX include Belgium, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. The COVAX Facility, coled by Gavi, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and WHO, together with UNICEF, aims to provide access to quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines, enabling the protection of frontline health care and social workers, as well as other high-risk and vulnerable groups.

