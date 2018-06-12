12 Jun 2018

Monthly Mixed Migration Summary West Africa, March/April 2018

Highlights in March and April

• In March and April, deportations of sub-Saharan migrants and refugees by Algerian authorities increased at the border with Mali and Niger. According to the Algerian Minister of the Interior and local authorities Nourredine Bedaoui, 27,000 Sub-Saharans have been expelled from Algeria since 2015.

• According to IOM, the number of migrants in transit in Segedine and coming out of Niger increased significantly in March and April, with 4,284 people identified in March and 4,395 in April, compared to 851 in February.

• In March, a meeting was held in Niamey to improve the coordination of the fight against smuggling of migrants and human trafficking between states of origin, transit and arrival of migrants. African and European ministers, UN, EU and G5 representatives, the African Union Commission and the Community of Sahelo-Saharan States agreed to strengthen national legislative frameworks and national tools to combat human trafficking, to improve the judicial cooperation and border control and to protect irregular migrants and victims of trafficking.

