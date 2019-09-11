Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso - Level 3 emergency response declared for Central Sahel (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 September 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 11 Sep 2019 — View Original
- Conflict in Central Sahel countries is rapidly spreading and insecurity has reached unprecedented levels. 20 million people live in conflict-affected areas across the three countries, 3 million are in need of emergency food assistance and in 2019, 440,000 new people have been forcibly displaced in the Central Sahel region. Displacement is adding pressure on limited natural resources, exacerbating inter-community tensions.
- The World Food Programme's (WFP) staff and partners are faced with the combined challenges of delivering humanitarian assistance in an increasingly insecure context, while attempting to safeguard resilience gains in the region.
- Based on analysis of the five emergency response criteria (scale, complexity, urgency, capacity and reputational risk), the decision has been taken by the Executive Director of WFP to activate a level 3 emergency response for Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso for a period of 180 days.