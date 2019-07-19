19 Jul 2019

Livelihoods in Niger: Impact evaluation of the Community Based Integrated Water Resource Management project

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 19 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.06 MB)Evaluation Report
preview
Download PDF (227.29 KB)Management Response

This evaluation is presented as part of the Effectiveness Review Series 2016/17, selected for review under the livelihoods thematic area. The report documents the findings of a quasi-experimental evaluation which took place in November 2016 and intended to assess the impact of the activities of the 'Community based integrated water resource management’ project in Niger. The project was started in April 2013 and was completed in March 2015. It was implemented in the two villages of Banibangou and Soumatt in Banibangou commune. The project’s overall objective was to increase agricultural production and income for farmers - in particular, women farmers - through integrated water resource management. The project activities were implemented by Oxfam GB in conjunction with the partner organization Karkara and the Department of Agriculture of the Republic of Niger and were intended to benefit up to 1,200 household in both villages.

