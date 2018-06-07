07 Jun 2018

At least six killed and 37 wounded in suicide attack on mosque in Diffa, Niger

By Jennifer Dathan on 6 Jun 2018

Late Monday, June 04th 2018, three suicide bombers targeted civilians as they gathered at a mosque in Diffa, southeastern Nigeria, after breaking the Ramadan fast. The attack killed at least six and wounded 37.

It is reported that two girls and one man carried out the attack.

Boko Haram are thought to be behind the bombings.

Some outlets gave a higher toll of ten killed and others reported that all three attackers were female.

Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) monitors the numbers of casualties (deaths and injuries) from explosive violence incidents globally. Though Boko Haram suicide attacks in Niger and the rest of the Lake Chad region have decreased in the last couple of years, with no such attacks recorded in Niger in 2017, there was a worrying 34% increase in civilian casualties from improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in neighbouring Nigeria last year.

Whilst the number of civilian casualties still remain far lower than in 2014 and 2015, after a significant decrease in 2016, the casualties recorded last year are cause for concern – as is this latest attack in Niger.

AOAV calls on all states to urgently address the threat of IED attacks. There is an urgent need for preventative measures to be implemented by States and the international community.

