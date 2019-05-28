28 May 2019

The Italian Cooperation service dispatches humanitarian flight to Niger

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 28 May 2019

Meeting the request put forward by the Authorities of Niger to enable them to tackle the Country’s persisting health emergency, which has further worsened following the local outburst of violence, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Emanuela Del Re, in association with the Italian Air Force, has arranged for a new humanitarian flight following the one of 26 April, to deliver five tons of medical and hygiene kits to Niamey from the United Nations humanitarian response depot (UNHRD) in Brindisi. The aircraft took off yesterday morning from the military base in Pisa.

