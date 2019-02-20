20 Feb 2019

IOM Regional Migration Report - West and Central Africa: October – December 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY - REGIONAL

During this quarter the data were collected in thirty two Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) through the West and Central Africa region. From October to December 2018, the daily average increased to 11% compared to the previous quarter (up from 5,681).

The majority of flows observed in the main countries of surveys were in Nigeria (25%), Niger (24%), Burkina Faso (19%) and Guinea (11%). The main cross border movements observed during this quarter were between Niger and Nigeria with 31% of all flows. Important movements between Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire, Guinea and Senegal, Libya and Niger, Mauritania and Mali were also observed during this period.

Short-term local movements (which represented 41% of all flows), long-term economic migration (37%) and seasonal migration (14%) were the main reasons of movements observed in overall FMPs in the region during this last quarter of 2018.

During this last quarter of 2018, Nigerien (32%) , Nigerian (16%), Burkinabe (12%) and Guinean (10%) were the largest nationality group observed transiting through FMPs.

