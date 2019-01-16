16 Jan 2019

IOM Regional Migration Report - West and Central Africa: July – September 2018

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 16 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.97 MB)

Between July and September 2018, Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) were active in seven countries across the West and Central Africa region: Burkina Faso, Guinea, Chad, Mali, Niger, Nigeria and Senegal. On average, 5,440 travellers were observed daily at Flow Monitoring Points set up in the West and Central Africa region. This represented a fifteen per cent increase when compared to the second quarter (AprilJune 2018).

In the third quarter of 2018, the majority of individuals observed (75%) were men, six per cent more than in the second quarter. Thirteen per cent of individuals were identified as minors.

The main reasons for migration indicated by travellers were economic, in particular short-term local movements (which represented 39% of all flows), long-term economic migration (35%) and seasonal migration (17%).

Nigerien nationals, which made up 24 per cent of individuals transiting through FMPs in the region during the second quarter of 2018, were the largest nationality group observed at FMPs, followed by Guinean (16%), Nigerian (15%), Burkinabe (12%) and Malian (10%) nationals.

Across the region, public transport (coaches) represented almost half (47%) of means of transport observed at FMPs, followed by individual vehicles such as cars and taxis (39%) and trucks (12%).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

