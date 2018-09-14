IOM Regional Migration Report - West and Central Africa: January - June 2018

1. INTRODUCTION

IOM works with national and local authorities, as well as community-based organizations, to better understand migration movements in West and Central Africa. Using tools from the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) - the flow monitoring registry (FMR) and survey (FMS) - teams of enumerators work in major transit areas to monitor intra- and interregional migration movements.

2. FLOW MONITORING METHODOLOGY

The purpose of flow monitoring is to provide regularly updated information on the scale and profile of population movements. This methodology has been developed to track movement flows of groups and individuals through key points of origin, transit locations and points of destination. The information and analysis provided by flow monitoring aims to better understand and define shortcomings and priorities in the provision of assistance along displacement/migratory routes. The flow monitoring methodology includes direct observations at Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) set up in places of entry, transit or exit in each country, as well as structured interviews with migrants and key stakeholders in transit points (including transportation workers, housing workers and migration officials) to assess movement trends, routes and countries of origin and destination. The locations of flow monitoring points are defined based on previously conducted entry, exit and transit point assessments conducted with national and local authorities along main migration routes.

Two main tools constitute the flow monitoring methodology:

The Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) collects information on the number and frequency of individuals transiting a particular location, through direct observation and key informant interviews (e.g. with bus drivers, transport companies, etc.).

collects information on the number and frequency of individuals transiting a particular location, through direct observation and key informant interviews (e.g. with bus drivers, transport companies, etc.). The Flow Monitoring Surveys (FMS) are conducted on a regular basis with a sample of observed travellers (7 individuals are chosen randomly, per day and per FMP), be they nationals or migrants in the country of the survey. Flow Monitoring Surveys gather more detailed information about the educational and vocational backgrounds of travelers, their intended destinations, the routes they have taken, and difficulties they have faced along the way.

The location of each Flow Monitoring Point determines what type of traveller may be passing through it. Flow Monitoring Points located near borders or in large cities will be more likely to have cross-border travelers passing through (those who intend to continue to other countries). Flow Monitoring Points in other parts of each country may be more likely to capture information on internal travelers moving from one part of the country to another.