IOM Quarterly Migration Report - West and Central Africa: October - December 2019

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

For the last quarter of 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at FMPs (6,978) decreased by 1 per cent compared to the previous quarter (down from 7,104).

A new FMP has been setup in Kousseri (Cameroon) to capture flows between Cameroon and Chad, Niger (24% of flows), Nigeria (16%), Guinea (20%) and Burkina Faso (19%), Senegal (6%) and Mali (5%) were the countries with the largest flows on the total number of people passing by the FMPs .

During this period, Nigerien (30%), Guinean (15%), Nigerian (13%), Burkinabe (13%), Chadian (11%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs.

Long-term economic migration (41%) , short-term local movements (39%) and seasonal migration (15%) were the main reasons of movements observed at FMPs in the region during the last quarter of 2019.