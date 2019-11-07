IOM Quarterly Migration Report - West and Central Africa: July - September 2019

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

For the third quarter of 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at FMPs (7,104) decreased by 1 per cent compared to the previous quarter (down from 7,199).

The countries of survey which witnessed the largest flows were Niger (28% of flows), Nigeria (25%), Guinea (20%) and Burkina Faso (19%).

During this period, Nigerien (40%), Nigerian (14%), Burkinabe (12%), Guinean (11%) and Chadian (8%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs.

Short-term local movements (39%), long-term economic migration (41%) and seasonal migration (15%) were the main reasons of movements observed at overall FMPs in the region during the third quarter of 2019.