07 Nov 2019

IOM Quarterly Migration Report - West and Central Africa: July - September 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 07 Nov 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.8 MB)

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

For the third quarter of 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at FMPs (7,104) decreased by 1 per cent compared to the previous quarter (down from 7,199).

The countries of survey which witnessed the largest flows were Niger (28% of flows), Nigeria (25%), Guinea (20%) and Burkina Faso (19%).

During this period, Nigerien (40%), Nigerian (14%), Burkinabe (12%), Guinean (11%) and Chadian (8%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs.

Short-term local movements (39%), long-term economic migration (41%) and seasonal migration (15%) were the main reasons of movements observed at overall FMPs in the region during the third quarter of 2019.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

