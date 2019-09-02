02 Sep 2019

IOM Quarterly Migration Report - West and Central Africa: April – June 2019

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 02 Sep 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.29 MB)19 pages

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

During the second quarter of 2019, data was collected at 32 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) throughout the West and Central Africa region. For the second quarter of 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at FMPs (7,199) increased by 7 per cent compared to the previous quarter (up from 6,700).

The countries of survey which witnessed the largest flows were Niger (28% of flows), Nigeria (21%), Burkina Faso (21%) and Guinea (14%).

During this period, Nigerien (40%), Nigerian (14%), Burkinabe (12%) and Guinean (11%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs. Shortterm local movements (40%), long-term economic migration (40%) and seasonal migration (14%) were the main reasons of movements observed in overall FMPs in the region during the second quarter of 2019.

The number of travellers, and in particular the number of outgoing migrants, grew between April and May, before decreasing, albeit by a smaller rate, in June.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.