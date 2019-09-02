IOM Quarterly Migration Report - West and Central Africa: April – June 2019

FLOW MONITORING REGISTRY — REGIONAL

During the second quarter of 2019, data was collected at 32 Flow Monitoring Points (FMPs) throughout the West and Central Africa region. For the second quarter of 2019, the average daily number of individuals observed at FMPs (7,199) increased by 7 per cent compared to the previous quarter (up from 6,700).

The countries of survey which witnessed the largest flows were Niger (28% of flows), Nigeria (21%), Burkina Faso (21%) and Guinea (14%).

During this period, Nigerien (40%), Nigerian (14%), Burkinabe (12%) and Guinean (11%) nationals were the largest nationality groups observed transiting through FMPs. Shortterm local movements (40%), long-term economic migration (40%) and seasonal migration (14%) were the main reasons of movements observed in overall FMPs in the region during the second quarter of 2019.

The number of travellers, and in particular the number of outgoing migrants, grew between April and May, before decreasing, albeit by a smaller rate, in June.