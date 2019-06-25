25 Jun 2019

IOM Niger: Humanitarian Rescue Operations Search & Rescue Operations | May 2019

Infographic
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 25 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (207.45 KB)

In the framework of the Migrant Resource and Response Mechanism, IOM Niger assists migrants in distress through humanitarian rescue operations along the border with Algeria and search and rescue (SAR) operations in the Agadez region. The overall main results are summarized below.

Humanitarian rescue operations: In Autumn 2017, a significant new southbound migration flow was observed as the Government of Algeria began to expulse and repatriate Nigeriens and third country nationals into Niger. In response to the expulsions, IOM conducts humanitarian rescue operations which consist of lifesaving transportation, food and water assistance to migrants in distress, starting at “Point Zero” at the border of Algeria and Niger where migrants are dropped off by Algerian authorities. Migrants found around Point Zero are offered transportation to Assamaka where they receive emergency humanitarian relief in the form of water, food, medical and psychosocial support at temporary hangars set up by IOM. Migrants are then sensitized about IOM services available to them, Assisted Voluntary Return and Reintegration (AVRR) or transportation to the nearest urban center, Arlit.

Search and rescue operations: Since October 2016, IOM, in collaboration with the Direction Générale de la Protection Civile (DGPC), undertakes search and rescue operations to find and bring migrants in distress to the nearest safe urban centre (Agadez, Arlit and Dirkou) in the Agadez region. The migrants are often mentally and physically stressed, suffering from trauma, dehydration and/or physical wounds. Search and Rescue operations are performed both pro-actively and reactively in the areas of Agadez, Arlit and Dirkou/Bilma. For proactive missions, SAR teams are dispatched along pre-defined routes based on the most updated map of migration routes to search for migrants in distress. Reactive missions are conducted in response to calls or information received from various sources (traders, migrants, local authorities, etc.).

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.