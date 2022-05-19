Improving food security, nutrition and resilience of Diffa communities affected by natural shocks, climate change and the Lake Chad Basin conflict (OSRO/NER/007/IRE)

Target areas: Diffa region
Recipient: Niger
Donor: Ireland
Contribution: USD 597 372
Implementation: 22/12/1999-21/12/1999
Project code: OSRO/NER/007/IRE
Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable households and strengthen the resilience of communities in the Diffa region to natural risks, climate change and conflict in the Lake Chad basin.
Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Livestock and national non-governmental organization.
Beneficiaries reached: 3 710 households.
Activities implemented:
-
Established a fish processing unit on the site of Gagamari consisting in a shop, a shed and a 60-metre long wire fence, along with equipment and material for the conservation of fresh fish (freezers, coolers and generators) benefiting a group of about fishers of Gaidam Koulou (five men and ten women), currently displaced in the vicinity of Chétimari.
-
Provided XOF 12.8 million (USD 21 775) through unconditional cash transfers to 160 young beneficiaries (78 men and 82 women) from the FFS for the implementation of income generating activities (IGAs).
-
Engaged 900 households in cash for work activities (CfW) who were provided with a total of XOF 11 191 750 (USD 19 039) for the rehabilitation of degraded land (consisting in the creation of 100 ha of half-moons, 25 ha of agricultural zaï and 115 ha of dune fixation) at 11 sites.
Provided the 900 households with 10 000 forest seedlings, 77 kg of forest tree seeds and 250 kg of grass seeds.
-
Trained 110 beneficiaries (88 men and 22 women) in water and soil conservation and soil defence and restoration (WSC/SDR) techniques, including the management of equipment and working groups (social cohesion, equity and gender).
-
Engaged 263households in CfW who were provided with a total of XOF 9 993 000 (USD 17 000) for the creation of 200 km of firebreaks on four sites.
-
Built an extension of a small irrigated market garden for women in the Sayam Camp site (3 ha with a 610-metre fence, an 850-metre irrigation network and 40 irrigation fountains) benefiting 50 women.
-
Organized a training workshop for 27 members of the Operations Coordination Centre of the Directorate General of Civil Protection in the Diffa region on disaster risk management.
Impact:
-
Allowed beneficiaries to increase their income; reduce dependency on other villages (for vegetables); improved the nutritional status of families; and promoted leadership in the villages thanks to the establishment of FFS, home gardens and trainings provided.
-
Doubled agricultural production for households who benefited from seeds, as well as the availability of vegetables thanks to home gardens.
-
Contributed to strengthening the resilience of households, safeguarding livelihoods, developing economic opportunities for communities, as well as improving their nutritional status thanks to the installation of the fish processing unit in Gagamari and the development of two market gardening areas, including one in the Sayam refugee camp.
-
Increased fodder production in rehabilitated areas (240 ha), on sites where there was almost no production; and contributed to the restoration of the degraded environment in the long term thanks to the trees planted/seeded.
Contributed to improving beneficiaries’ capacities in terms of climate-resilient agriculture and community commitment to safeguarding the environment thanks to the various trainings in FFS, WSC/SDR, nutrition and functional literacy.
-
Contributed to the food security of a total of 1 163 households during the lean season and enabled an additional 160 to invest in IGAs thanks to cash transfers; women were able to diversify and expand their activities as well as to save thanks to the profits made (particularly in the form of animal capital), thus limiting the risk of youths being recruited by armed groups.
-
Allowed IGAs beneficiaries to create an average income of 10 000 to 15 000 XOF/month (about 24 USD) and women to diversify and expand their activity and to save thanks to the profits made (particularly in the form of animal capital), thus limiting the risk of recruitment of young people by Non-State Armed Groups and other criminal economy networks.
-
Promoted the creation of other types of IGAs, such as the creation of community savings banks, as well as the plan to build a seed bank.
-
Secured more than 12 000 ha of pasture against bush fires thanks to firebreaks installations.