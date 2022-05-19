Improving food security, nutrition and resilience of Diffa communities affected by natural shocks, climate change and the Lake Chad Basin conflict (OSRO/NER/007/IRE)

Target areas: Diffa region

Recipient: Niger

Donor: Ireland

Contribution: USD 597 372

Implementation: 22/12/1999-21/12/1999

Project code: OSRO/NER/007/IRE

Objective: To improve the food security and nutrition of the most vulnerable households and strengthen the resilience of communities in the Diffa region to natural risks, climate change and conflict in the Lake Chad basin.

Key partners: Ministry of Agriculture and Ministry of Livestock and national non-governmental organization.

Beneficiaries reached: 3 710 households.

Activities implemented:

Established a fish processing unit on the site of Gagamari consisting in a shop, a shed and a 60-metre long wire fence, along with equipment and material for the conservation of fresh fish (freezers, coolers and generators) benefiting a group of about fishers of Gaidam Koulou (five men and ten women), currently displaced in the vicinity of Chétimari.

Provided XOF 12.8 million (USD 21 775) through unconditional cash transfers to 160 young beneficiaries (78 men and 82 women) from the FFS for the implementation of income generating activities (IGAs).

Engaged 900 households in cash for work activities (CfW) who were provided with a total of XOF 11 191 750 (USD 19 039) for the rehabilitation of degraded land (consisting in the creation of 100 ha of half-moons, 25 ha of agricultural zaï and 115 ha of dune fixation) at 11 sites.

Provided the 900 households with 10 000 forest seedlings, 77 kg of forest tree seeds and 250 kg of grass seeds.

Trained 110 beneficiaries (88 men and 22 women) in water and soil conservation and soil defence and restoration (WSC/SDR) techniques, including the management of equipment and working groups (social cohesion, equity and gender).

Engaged 263households in CfW who were provided with a total of XOF 9 993 000 (USD 17 000) for the creation of 200 km of firebreaks on four sites.

Built an extension of a small irrigated market garden for women in the Sayam Camp site (3 ha with a 610-metre fence, an 850-metre irrigation network and 40 irrigation fountains) benefiting 50 women.

Organized a training workshop for 27 members of the Operations Coordination Centre of the Directorate General of Civil Protection in the Diffa region on disaster risk management.

Impact: