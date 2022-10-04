Impact Evaluation for Resilience Learning in the Sahel: Niger Inception Report

This inception report outlines the planned strategy for assessing the impact of the WFP’s Integrated Resilience programme in Niger on the dynamics of population well-being and resilience.

The impact evaluation is intended to estimate the impacts of the Integrated Resilience Programme on absorptive, adaptive, and transformative resilience capacities. WFP’s Resilience Programme in Niger consists of activities including Food Assistance for Assets (FFA), nutrition support, school feeding, Smallholder Agriculture Market Access (SAMS) activities, and lean season support. The intervention is intended to directly increase both household resilience capacities and food security.

The impact evaluation contributes to the Office of Evaluation's Climate & Resilience impact evaluation window. Also, through this impact evaluation, WFP and DIME are working together to complement other ongoing efforts and to guide future investments and activities related to resilience in The Sahel.