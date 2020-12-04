Humanitarian Action for Children 2021 - Niger (December 2020)

HIGHLIGHTS

The Niger is facing a combination of quick onset and protracted humanitarian crises that have been exacerbated by the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. Some 3.8 million people, including 2 million children, will need humanitarian assistance in 2021.1

Insecurity is leading to population displacements and access to people in need is a challenge. The country is also affected by flooding; the number of children at risk of malnutrition is on the rise; and access to basic services remains limited.

UNICEF will provide a timely, coordinated and multi-sectoral2 humanitarian response in regions facing recurrent population displacement3 and other crises; and support the implementation of the Government's national COVID-19 response plan, focusing on the needs of children and women.