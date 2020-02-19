Humanitarian Action for Children 2020 - Niger (Overview - February 2020)

Niger is facing a combination of acute and chronic humanitarian crises. About 2.9 million people, including 1.6 million children, are in need of humanitarian assistance, many living in hard-to-reach areas.

Increasing attacks on civilians in the Lake Chad region prevents 263,000 people in Diffa from returning home. Mounting insecurity along the borders with Burkina Faso and Mali has exacerbated needs in Tillabéri and Tahoua, where 111 schools are affected, and more than 78,000 people are displaced. A new crisis erupted in July 2019, with more than 35,000 people fleeing atrocities in northern Nigeria and arriving in Maradi.

Conflict and insecurity have exacerbated existing vulnerabilities and suffering caused by natural disasters, health emergencies and structural issues.

About 260,000 people have been affected by flooding. 380,000 children are at risk of severe acute malnutrition and 600,000 children are threatened by epidemics. Girls particularly are at risk of abduction, forced marriage and survival sex, and boys are being exploited for work and recruited by armed groups.

Humanitarian needs are expected to increase in 2020, especially in regions bordering Burkina Faso, Mali and Nigeria, and communities’ livelihoods and coping mechanisms will be further stretched.