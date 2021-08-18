Heaving rains and flooding in Niger, compounds crisis in the region

In Niger, the heavy rains that have fallen in the country since June have left 64 dead and nearly 70,000 people affected and more than 5,000 homes destroyed.

Yawo Douvon CARE Niger Country Director says; “We fear the worst with the advent of cholera cases and since the rainy season will continue for a few more weeks. CARE is monitoring the situation with the humanitarian action and health departments to identify gaps in the needs. This situation worsens the vulnerability of populations already affected by the pressure of armed conflicts and the food crisis.”

CARE has worked in the country for 46 years and has programs in the Maradi and Niamey regions which remain the most affected regions.

CARE is launching appeal for $1.5 million to position itself to assist 15,000 people especially women and girls to provide cash transfer to cover food need, non-food items and social behavior change communications.

CARE has spokespeople available in Niger and the wider region for interviews on the flood as well as the wider humanitarian