Health workers trained in Covid-19 Infection Prevention and Control

The National Committee against Covid-19 has started training 500 health workers and 200 hygienists on infection and prevention control

NIAMEY (Niger), May 15, 2020 - With the support of UNICEF, the National Committee against Covid-19, through the Infection Prevention and Control Commission, has started training 500 health workers and 200 hygienists on infection and prevention control, aiming at ensuring the safety of health personnel and health service users and reducing the risks of infections at health facilities level.

"This training should enable health workers to manage infection prevention and control measures to ensure there is no transmission to health staff or patients and users of health services," said Armand Gnahore, UNICEF Water, Sanitation and Hygiene Program Manager.

"It is essential to reinforce the protection of health personnel to also preserve the continuity of other health services in complete safety."

The training is alternated between theory and practice to allow practical assimilation and interaction between participants and trainers. The training modalities comply with physical distancing rules and take into account barrier gestures. The training includes cleaning and disinfection techniques in hospitals for hygienists.

In Niger, UNICEF is also strengthening drinking water storage capacities, access to sanitation infrastructure and hygiene supplies in isolation and treatment centers in Niamey and in regions.

UNICEF supports the regular disinfection of health centers, isolation and treatment centers, public infrastructures at risk of infection, and supports compliance with the measures for the safe and dignified burial of patients who have died from COVID-19.

Following the confirmation of the first positive case of COVID-19 in Niger, UNICEF has been working closely with the Government and its partners to step up the response and prevent further proliferation of the COVID-19 virus in the country, already facing the consequences of multiple crisis (nutrition, conflicts, natural disasters)

UNICEF is leading on preventative actions in communities across the country with risk communication and community engagement, providing hygiene and medical kits and monitoring the impact of the outbreak to support continuity of care, education and social services. UNICEF is also working to mitigate the impacts of the pandemic on protection for children and women.

Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, has so far claimed more than 300,000 lives worldwide. In Niger, 49 people died from the disease and 860 people tested positive as of May 13, 2020.

