GP20 - 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, Niger Update, April 2018

NIGER: Report on the activities led by the Protection Cluster in collaboration with the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons in the framework of the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement

Niger's evolving context of internal displacement

Niger is currently facing a growing displacement crisis on both sides of its borders with Mali and Nigeria. Persistent insecurity within and between countries bordering the Lake Chad Basin, linked to Boko Haram attacks, has resulted in forced displacements, both across borders and within countries. In Niger, these movements are mainly concentrated in the Diffa region, where as of 31 October 2017 there were 129,015 internally displaced persons. These people are exposed to various protection risks, including lack of documentation, child protection and GBV, and limited access to basic social services. Given the protracted nature of the displacements, other issues, such as access to housing, land and property, may emerge as part of the search for durable solutions for these displaced people.

Security in the Tillaberi and Tahoua regions continues to deteriorate daily. At the end of January 2018, for the first time, people moved within the Tillaberi region. As of today, more than 10,000 people are believed to be internally displaced in the Tillaberi region.

NATIONAL COMMITMENT:

Commitment of authorities and other actors in the protection of internally displaced persons

At the invitation of the Government of Niger, the Special Rapporteur on the human rights of internally displaced persons, Cecilia Jimenez-Damary, undertook an official visit to Niger from 19 to 24 March 2018 to assess the situation of internally displaced persons in the country. Her report, and related recommendations, will be presented to the Human Rights Council in Geneva in June 2018.

Following this visit, and on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement, the Protection Cluster organized a series of workshops on these Principles, in collaboration with the mandate of the Special Rapporteur. The objective of these sessions was to give greater visibility to the situation of internal displacement in Niger, to disseminate the Guiding Principles to different audiences, to promote a common understanding of these Principles and to promote their practical application for better protection of internally displaced persons, but also to prevent and resolve displacement. Protection Cluster partners in Niger continue to actively advocate for the implementation of the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement and for the domestication of the Kampala Convention, which will mark its 10th anniversary in 2019.

The GP20 updates highlight national, regional and global activities aimed at galvanizing, launching and supporting nationallevel action to enhance the protection of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and contributing to resolving internal displacement in line with the Guiding Principles on Internal Displacement. It is anticipated that national-level action, if pursued globally and collectively around the theme “Prevent, Protect, and Resolve”, can support UN-wide efforts to build confidence with IDP-affected States and a range of stakeholders – in a manner that identifies both the challenges and the targeted support that the UN can bring to addressing them.