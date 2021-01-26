Girls’ education strengthens economies and reduces inequality in Niger

Access to all school levels remains low for girls throughout the country

By Juan Haro & Sleem B

Niger faces low school enrollment of children, especially girls, those from rural areas, and the most vulnerable. Investing in girls' education transforms communities, countries, and the entire world. Girls who receive an education are less likely to marry young and more likely to lead healthy, productive lives. They earn higher incomes, participate in the decisions that most affect them, and build better futures for themselves and their families.

In Niger, Girls' education strengthens economies and reduces inequality. It contributes to more stable, resilient societies that give all individuals – including boys and men – the opportunity to fulfill their potential.

The indicators measuring the situation of women and children are particularly alarming. Only 14% of women (compared to 42% of men) can read and write, and education indicators are among the lowest in the world, with a gross enrollment rate of 72% for girls and 83 % for boys in primary school.

From Maradi, the region with the highest child marriage rates, Ramatou, Nana, and Fa'iza share their personal stories for resilience.

The Governments of Niger, Canada, and Norway, with UNICEF and partners, are united to realize girls' rights to education.