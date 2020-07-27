GIEWS Country Brief: Niger 27-July-2020

FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

Favourable early production prospects for 2020 millet and sorghum crops

Average cereal harvest gathered in 2019

Increased food prices in most markets

Continued assistance needed for vulnerable populations

Favourable early production prospects for 2020 millet and sorghum crops

Planting of sorghum and millet crops is ongoing under favourable weather conditions in the main producing areas of the country and harvesting is expected to begin in September. The latest Forum of the Agro‑Hydro‑Climatic Seasonal Forecast in Sudano‑Sahelian Africa (PRESASS) points to average and above‑average precipitation amounts between June and September 2020, with likely positive impacts on yields and availability of pasture and water for livestock. In most planted areas, crops are at sprouting, seedling and tillering stages, and weeding activities are regularly underway. Despite the favourable weather conditions expected during the season, some localized production shortfalls are likely to occur in Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabery regions due to the persisting conflict that limits agricultural activities as well in the areas bordering the Niger valley due to flooding.

Pasture conditions recovered since the beginning of the rainy season in June. Forage availability is starting to increase in the main grazing areas of the country, but still some areas in Maradi and Diffa regions are experiencing water deficits. The animal health situation is overall stable with only seasonal outbreaks of epizootic diseases as the Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR) in sheep and goats and the Foot‑and‑Mouth (FMD) in cattle. In the conflict‑affected areas, pasture conditions are affected by armed and community conflicts, theft and banditry, which are increasing livestock concentration in the accessible areas with ensuing rapid degradation of fodder and water resources.

Average cereal output gathered in 2019

Favourable rainfall in 2019 benefitted crop development in most parts of the country. The 2019 aggregate cereal output is estimated at an average level of 5.6 million tonnes. Several localities recorded production declines due to pockets of drought at the start (May‑June) and the end of the season (September) as well as to strong winds that buried the newly‑planted millet crops and some replanting was needed.

Imports fulfil about 10 percent of the national cereal domestic utilization. Rice is mainly and exclusively used for human consumption and it accounts for about 70 percent of total cereal imports. Cereal import requirements for the 2019/20 marketing year (November/October) are forecast at an above‑average level of 700 000 tonnes as traders aim to replenish their stocks.

Increased food prices in most markets

Despite the overall satisfactory food availability and the gradual resumption of local economic activities, prices of coarse grains increased in most markets in June due to movement restrictions still in place to contain the COVID‑19 pandemic and to the closure of Nigeria’s border that limits trade flows. In addition, the persisting conflict continues to affect the markets in Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabery regions, resulting in tight domestic supplies and limited access.

In most livestock markets, the supply of animals is adequate with increasing prices in July 2020 compared to the previous months due to strong internal demand in relation to the Eid festive period. Although the livestock‑to‑cereal terms of trade vary across regions and livestock markets, these are generally unfavourable for pastoralists due to low animal prices as a consequence of poor body conditions.

Continued assistance needed for food insecure populations

According to the March 2020 "Cadre Harmonisé" analysis, the aggregate number of severely food insecure people (CH Phase 3: “Crisis” and above) is estimated at about 2 million during June to August 2020, well above the 1.2 million food insecure that were estimated for the same period in 2019. Prior to the COVID‑19 outbreak, the increase in the number of the food insecure population was mainly due to the combined effects of adverse climate events (droughts and floods) on cereal and fodder production and the persisting insecurity. It is very likely that the food security situation will further deteriorate as livelihood activities have been affected by the expansion of COVID‑19 and the containment measures implemented by the Government. According to the COVID‑19 assessment carried out in April 2020 by several institutions, it is estimated that 5.6 million people have been affected by the food crisis, including 2.7 million in severe food insecurity. These measures have negatively affected households’ incomes, particularly in urban and peri‑urban areas, where most people rely on daily work, casual labour and petty trade activities.

Persisting conflicts and renewed violence by armed groups since the beginning of 2020 have triggered new population displacements and restricted the access to the basic services in Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabery regions. Most households lost their livelihoods and currently rely on external food assistance to cover their basic food needs. As of May 2020, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reported that over 265,500 people have been displaced in Diffa, Tahoua and Tillabery regions. In addition, the country hosts approximately 222,900 refugees, mainly from Nigeria and Mali.