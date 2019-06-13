13 Jun 2019

GIEWS Country Brief: Niger 13-June-2019

from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
FOOD SECURITY SNAPSHOT

  • Favourable moisture conditions allow timely start of 2019 cropping season

  • Above-average cereal harvest gathered in 2018

  • Strong economic growth and low food inflation rate

  • Stable prices due to adequate food availabilities

  • Continued assistance needed for vulnerable populations

Favourable moisture conditions allow timely start of 2019 cropping season

Planting of the 2019 coarse grain crops (millet and sorghum), to be harvested from September, started on time in June in the main producing areas of the country and is expected to continue until end-July. Adequate rainfall since late May 2019 resulted in favourable moisture conditions for planting and crop establishment. However, the national weather forecast in 2019 points to a winter season (June to October) with below-average rainfall amounts, which are expected to have a negative impact on yields.

In the pastoral areas, the rainy season is expected to start in July. The situation is currently characterized by a scarcity of pasture, a drying up of the surface water points, the emergence of epizootic diseases and the degradation of animal body conditions.

Above-average cereal output gathered in 2018 Favourable rainfall in 2018 benefitted crop development in most parts of the country. The 2018 aggregate cereal output is estimated at 6 million tonnes, about 3 percent higher than 2017’s output and 15 percent above the five-year average. Major year on year production increases have been registered for rice (paddy), about 19 percent higher than in 2017.

Despite the above-average domestic production, import requirements for the 2018/19 (November/October) marketing year are set at 680 000 tonnes, about 17 percent above the average as traders aim to replenish their stocks.

