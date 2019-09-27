27 Sep 2019

Geneva Palais briefing note: 123,000 children affected by flooding in Niger

Report
from UN Children's Fund
Published on 27 Sep 2019 View Original

This is a summary of what was said by Marixie Mercado, UNICEF spokesperson in Geneva – to whom quoted text may be attributed – at today's press briefing at the Palais des Nations in Geneva.

GENEVA, 27 September 2019 - "An estimated 123,000 children have been affected by the flooding. They are of course most vulnerable to respiratory infections and water-borne disease.

"With the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Relief and the Directorate General of Civil Protection, we are working to bring assistance to flood-affected families. We have been able to distribute basic but essential items - mosquito nets, soap, water storage and material to construct basic shelters. We’ve so far distributed 947 kits to 6,600 people, with more to come in next days.

"Because data collection has been such a bottleneck in the past, slowing down assistance, we have distributed 50 tablets that are helping the government and humanitarian partners with electronic data collection that should help trigger a faster response.

"As OCHA has said, Niger is facing simultaneous emergencies that are stretching the capacities of government and partners to respond. Children in Niger face malnutrition, recurrent disease outbreaks and epidemics, cyclical floods, drought and displacement. This is of course exacerbated by instability in neighbouring countries, which has resulted in an influx of thousands of refugees, returnees and migrants, all of whom need access to basic social services for survival.

"Recent weather forecasts give us reason to worry that the numbers of children affected by the floods will rise."

Media Contacts

Marixie Mercado
UNICEF Geneva
Tel: +41 79 559 7172
Email: mmercado@unicef.org

Joe English
UNICEF New York
Tel: +1 917 893 0692

Email: jenglish@unicef.org

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.