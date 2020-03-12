Fostering sustainability and resilience for food security in Niger

The Good Practice Briefs were produced by the GEF Secretariat in collaboration with relevant GEF Agencies. This pilot series identifies good practice examples from the GEF project portfolio, in line with key GEF2020 strategic priorities and GEF-7 programming directions and policy recommendations.

This brief highlights a project in Niger that is tackling climate change and land degradation, and scaling up sustainable natural resource management for family farming.

Family farming is highly vulnerable to environmental degradation in Niger, and climate change has further amplified that vulnerability. Applying integrated natural resources management and land restoration approach to improve food security, enhance resilience, adapt and mitigate climate change and conserve biodiversity, the Family Farming Development Programme (ProDAF) is making progress in tackling the main drivers of environmental degradation together with the most vulnerable family farmers in Niger.