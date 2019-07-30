The Foreign Ministry supports women and young migrants in Niger and Nigeria

The Foreign Ministry has arranged to make a 2.5-million-euro financing to UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, through the Africa Fund.

UN Women’s projects will be carried out in Niger (for 1.5 million euros), through a targeted project to support women and young farmers in the Zinder Region; instead, in Nigeria, one million euros will be earmarked for combating the trafficking in young women, both through the training of experts and information campaigns implemented both through traditional communication channels and on social media.