30 Jul 2019

The Foreign Ministry supports women and young migrants in Niger and Nigeria

Report
from Government of Italy
Published on 30 Jul 2019 View Original

The Foreign Ministry has arranged to make a 2.5-million-euro financing to UN Women, the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women, through the Africa Fund.

UN Women’s projects will be carried out in Niger (for 1.5 million euros), through a targeted project to support women and young farmers in the Zinder Region; instead, in Nigeria, one million euros will be earmarked for combating the trafficking in young women, both through the training of experts and information campaigns implemented both through traditional communication channels and on social media.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.