Forecast based early action triggered in Niger: Floods (EAP2020NE01)

Target: 3000 households to be assisted

Budget: CHF 250,000

General overview

Niger is one of the most vulnerable countries to multiple risks and hazards such as droughts and floods. In total, 87,5% of the population are vulnerable to the hazards. This project will focus on floods linked to the Niger River basin area that covers the Regions of Niamey, Tillaberi and Dosso, and will address the following prioritized impacts: destruction of houses, destruction of dikes and increases in endemic diseases. This approach aims to mitigate or even prevent the impacts of river flooding.

On 31st of August 2022 based on information coming from the Niger Basin Authority (NBA), in collaboration with the Directorate General of Water Resources and the Directorate of National Meteorological services, indicates that floods will occur in the week of 5 September in Niamey. As a result, the Niger Red Cross Society is activating its Early Action Protocol (EAP) for Floods.

The triggering model of this EAP is based on the flood prediction model developed by the NBA through the SATH-ORIO project, and its activation is based on the Forecast information distributed at least 72 hours before the flooding. The model below gives a 6-day forecast and provides three types of alerts: yellow, orange and red. This model will trigger the EAP activation once the water level observed reaches the orange alert level (580-619 cm).

The condition of the activation has been fulfilled, the Niger Red Cross Society is activating the EAP, and will implement the early actions activities outlined below. The entire intervention will be focused on water, sanitation and hygiene, and will be delivered within the lead time of 96 hours (4 days).