08 Jul 2019

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) in West Africa June 2019

from World Food Programme
What is FFA?

The most food-insecure people often live in fragile and degraded landscapes and areas prone to recurrent natural shocks and other risks.

Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) is one of WFP’s initiatives aimed at addressing the most food-insecure people’s immediate food needs with cash, voucher or food transfers while also helping improve their long-term food security and resilience.

The concept is simple: people receive cash or food-based transfers to address their immediate food needs, while they build or boost assets, such as constructing a road or rehabilitating degraded land, that will improve their livelihoods by creating healthier natural environments, reducing risks and impact of shocks, increasing food productivity, and strengthening resilience to natural disasters.

FFA Types of Activities

  • Development and management of natural resources;

  • Restoring agricultural, pastoral, and fisheries potential;

  • Community access to markets, so-cial services and infrastructure (schools, granaries, etc.);

  • Skills development trainings related to the creation, management and maintenance of assets.

In each community, WFP aims to inte-grate multiple types of FFA activities with Government strategies and other WFP and partners’ interventions (including UN partners FAO and IFAD) to reinforce each other’s impact.

Since 2018, WFP together with Governments and partners has been scaling-up integrated interventions across the Sahel, investing in nutrition, health, education and livelihoods. To achieve transformative change, the same vulnerable communties are targeted over a period of four to five years with an integrated package of activities (including FFA, school meals, nutrition, seasonal assistance, etc.), tailored to their livelihood context and meeting their particular needs.

2018 achievements in the region

In 2018, more than 1 million people directly benefited from FFA programmes in 12 countries. Key 2018 achievements:

  • 2,500 hectares of land rehabilitated

  • 190 water ponds, shallow wells, and fish ponds built

  • 110 kilometres of feeder roads constructed or repaired

  • 450 hectares of forest planted

  • 6,100 social or community infrastructure assets constructed or rebuilt.

