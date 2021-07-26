Flexible funding from Sweden to respond to humanitarian crises in Niger

NIAMEY (Niger), 26 July 2021 – The Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA) contributed SEK 10 million (approx. $1.2 million) in flexible funding to UNICEF's Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) appeal in Niger. This generous contribution will help UNICEF accelerate its response in a context where crises are becoming more complex in the country.

"Flexible contributions are crucial for our emergency responses, protracted relief and recovery efforts, whenever and wherever needs are greatest. Flexible funds provide UNICEF with greatest flexibility and predictability to kick start operations, fund neglected crises and ultimately enhance our response to those most in need" says Stefano Savi, UNICEF Representative in Niger.

In Niger, conflict, displacement, food insecurity, malnutrition, recurrent disease epidemics and outbreaks, cyclical floods and droughts have put more than 3.8 million people, including 2.1 million children, in need of humanitarian assistance, a 30 percent increase compared to 2020. Early this month, UNICEF released a report calling for increased attention and mobilization to the plight of those children and families who "suffer in silence."

"Considering the dramatic increase in the number of people affected by the multiple, prolonged and complex emergencies in the country, this flexible contributions will allow us to be more agile and give us the freedom to steer resources to the most critical parts of our operations where it is needed the most" says M. Savi.

"This will also help UNICEF's work in strengthening resilience of conflict and disaster-affected children, who are among the most vulnerable communities in Niger, with access to critical water, sanitation, nutrition, education, health, Non Food Items and protection services" he says.

Over the past years, flexible humanitarian funding filled critical funding gaps to implement rapid response mechanisms in volatile operational environments in Niger. The Government of Sweden retained its position as one of the largest government contributors to the Global Humanitarian Thematic Funding for humanitarian action.

"We are deeply grateful that the Government of Sweden has once again demonstrated its commitment to the children of Niger" concludes M. Savi.

