The first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in Niger

NIAMEY (Niger), 08 January, 2022 - A total of 398,970 doses of Pfizer COVID19 vaccine have arrived in Niger today. The vaccines were received at Diori Hamani international airport in Niamey by the Government of Niger, the United Nations and the United States of America, the donor of these vaccines. "The vaccinations administered across the country are a cornerstone of our public health response," said Dr. Idi Illiassou Maïnassara, Minister of Public Health,

Population and Social Affairs. "I would like to thank our numerous international partners for their support in our efforts to fight the pandemic."

The Pfizer vaccine adds 398,970 doses to 3,048,000 doses of other COVID-19 vaccines already received in Niger, supplied through the COVAX mechanism. "Guaranteeing the availability of vaccines and vaccinating as many people as possible in each country is an important step in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic", said Louise Aubin, Ambassador, Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Niger. “I would like to reiterate my sincere thanks to the Nigerien government for its multiple and multifaceted efforts as well as to all our partners for their unwavering and continued support to the people of Niger."

It is the first time that doses of the Pfizer vaccine have arrived in Niger. “This additional donation of COVID-19 vaccine doses will help Nigeriens better protect themselves from COVID-19,” said Susan N'Garnim, Chargée d'Affaires a.i. of the United States Embassy in Niamey. "The United States is providing these vaccines – donations without conditions – because we fully support our partners in the global fight against COVID-19. We encourage all eligible Nigeriens to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their loved ones."

The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at more than minus 60° Celsius. For this reason, two ultra-cold storage units with the capacity to hold more than 850,000 doses have been installed at the Immunizations Department, with the support of UNICEF. "We have been supporting the vaccine management efforts of health authorities since the onset of the pandemic to help COVID-19 vaccines reach communities across the country," said Stefano Savi, UNICEF Representative in Niger. "Other ultra-cold units will be installed in the regions of Tahoua, Maradi and Zinder."

To date, partners who have donated vaccines to Niger through the COVAX dose sharing mechanism are Belgium, Canada, the United Kingdom and the United States of America.

COVAX, the vaccines pillar of the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, is co-led by the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance Gavi) and the World Health Organization (WHO) –working in partnership with UNICEF as key implementing partner, as well as civil society organizations, vaccine manufacturers, the World Bank, and others.

About UNICEF

UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places, to reach the world’s most disadvantaged children. Across 190 countries and territories, we work for every child, everywhere, to build a better world for everyone.

For more information about UNICEF and its work for children, visit https://www.unicef.org.

For more information, please contact:

Abdoulnasser Assan, Director of Immunizations, +227 9605 4890, aaanasser@gmail.com,

Ministry of Public Health, Population and Social Affairs.

Matti Dan Mallam Adamou, Communication Officer, +227 9120 3007, mamattidanmallam@unicef.org, UNICEF Niger

Philippe Kropf, Chief of Communication, +227 8006 6018 (WhatsApp), pkropf@unicef.org,

UNICEF Niger