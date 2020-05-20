Fill the Nutrient Gap: Analysis for Decision-Making Towards Sustainable Food Systems for Healthy Diets and Improved Human Capital [EN/AR]

WFP's Fill the Nutrient Gap tool analyses the nutrition situation in a country and identifies the barriers faced by the most vulnerable to accessing and consuming healthy and nutritious foods. The project is carried out in collaboration with a range of national stakeholders and its results are used to inform policies and programming in social protection, food systems, health, agriculture, education and other sectors that can contribute to improving nutrition.

What is the Fill the Nutrient Gap (FNG) analysis?

• The Sustainable Development Goal, Target 2.2 sets forth the challenge to end all forms of malnutrition by 2030. Recognizing that sustainable healthy diets must provide adequate nutrition, the FNG seeks to assess the extent to which people can make the choice to eat nutritious foods and to understand the choices they make.

• The availability, physical access, affordability and choice of nutritious foods and how systems can improve these aspects is central to the analysis.

• By combining an analytical framework and a stakeholder process, the FNG aims to strengthen analysis, build consensus and improve decision-making to bring a healthy diet within people’s reach.

• The FNG highlights likely nutrient gaps and identifies barriers to adequate nutrient intake in a specific context for specific target groups.

• It combines a Cost of the Diet analysis with a comprehensive review of existing secondary data on markets, local dietary practices and malnutrition to identify barriers to a nutritious diet.

• The analysis is designed to contribute to national policy and programming planning cycles, with a myriad of potential entry points for nutrition-related action by different sectors.

Who is involved?

• Stakeholders at national and sub-national level can include: national government (e.g. health, agriculture, social protection, education, industry and trade, infrastructure), civil society, donors, UN agencies, private sector and academia.

• WFP, with support from UC Davis, Epicentre, Harvard, University, IFPRI, Mahidol University, Save the Children and UNICEF, has developed the FNG analytical approach and decision making process which has to date been conducted in 20 countries.