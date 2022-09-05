Feasibility Assessment of Cash and Voucher Assistance in Niger (September 2022)

Executive Summary

Niger continues to face prevalent insecurity in the far west, far south-east and south-central parts of the country. The escalation of insecurity is mainly observed in the far western part, particularly in the Tillabéry region which recorded 136 cases of security incidents from January to May 16, 2022 against 93 cases in the same period in 2021 according to UN OCHA. During this same period, security incidents caused 54,588 new Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) according to UN OCHA, while from the start of the security crisis until May 16, 2022, the region had a total of 115,150 IDPs according to Ministry of Disaster Management and Humanitarian Action.

Food prices continue their upward climb that began in December 2021 and reach levels exceeding 25% to 30%, which is well above the five-year average. However, prices exceeding 40% to 60% of the five-year average are recorded on the markets of Abala, Ayorou, Téra, Gotheye and Torodi, which are the areas most affected by the escalation of security incidents. The prices of food products imported from the international market, in particular vegetable oil, dairy products, wheat and its by-products, are also experiencing a general increase of 50% and more following the decline in their availability due to the Ukraine crisis which is disrupting the functioning of international commercial circuits.

To support the most vulnerable households (HHs) affected by food insecurity, drought, displacement, and conflict (particularly IDPs and host communities) through community infrastructures on child protection, promote inclusively and adapted educational opportunities, and contribute to meeting the basic needs; Plan International Niger revised its Emergency Response Plan (ERP) in January 2022 which takes into account the food security and livelihoods sector with specific strategic objectives towards Cash and Voucher Assistance (CVA) modalities to support the target participants. Plan International Niger conducted a feasibility study in the Tillabéry region (Ouallam and Torodi departments) and Tahoua region evaluating the different enabling parameters, preconditions and country context in understanding the suitability of implementing integrated multi sector CVA interventions concerning food security, education, nutrition, and livelihood outcomes.

The study adopted a mix of both quantitative and qualitative methodologies to gather data across 2 regions namely Tillabéry (Ouallam and Torodi) and Tahoua affected by the conflict, drought, and food insecurity. During the preparation stages the assessment team conducted a comprehensive desk review of the recent assessment reports, project documents, and other relevantsecondary data and information. Primary data was collected through Focus Group Discussions (FGDs); individual interviews with traders and vendors; Key Informant Interviews (KIIs) with local authorities and community leaders including a transect walk along the markets.

The study was led by Plan International’s Deployable Cash and Voucher Assistance in Emergencies Specialists, Plan International Niger MERL Specialist, Plan International Niger E&R, Plan International Niger Emergency Response Manager and other field staff. Inputs were received from Global food security, and Global CVA Leads as well as the focal points from the country team.

The following key determinants, which guide whether the cash and /or voucher modalities in particular areas are feasible or not were carefully assessed, analyzed, and thereby reached the conclusion as presented in the report.

➢ General CVA environment in the country and acceptance of cash and voucher by the government and the communities.

➢ Functional and integrated market with adequate stock to absorb increased demand, robust supply chain, and relatively stable price of the commodities.

➢ The willingness and capacity of the traders to participate in the CVA intervention based on Plan International Niger program needs.

➢ Capacity, availability and willingness of the identified Financial Service Providers (FSPs) to collaborate in the implementation of the planned CVA program designs in Niger Context. Plan International Niger and other humanitarian agencies implementing CVA interventions should further conduct an assessment on the network stability and coverage of the FSPs, capacity of the FSPs and infrastructure readiness for the CVA interventions including monitoring on the antennas which has been reported to malfunction due to the current security situations in the country and Sahel region. Damages of network antennas and infrastructure due to the vandalism and attacks may prevent or disrupt the FSPs to conduct mobile money cash transfers.

➢ Coordination with peer agencies to harmonize CVA approaches and avoid potential duplications.

➢ Program implementation capacity of the country team and implementing partners.

➢ Favorable security situation in the target areas with appropriate risk assessment in place.

The most suitable form of CVA for the Niger context based on the current feasibility study will depend on the targeted program zones and livelihood groups ranging from refugees and IDPs, pastoralist and agro pastoralist and small business support for communities in Niger. Modalities favorable for Niger context as indicated by the results of the study and based on the livelihoods groups ranges from Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA), to address immediate and diverse needs ranging from food, Non-Food Items (NFIs), and top up for standard package to cater for shelter, education needs, dignity and menstrual hygiene items, small business grants especially for refugees, IDPs and host community, women and women heads households to support their business, and vouchers for agricultural support and livestock.

The assessment also recommends the design of graduation and market-based approaches with a good referral mechanism in place and linking them with existing safety nets programming by the government and other humanitarian agencies and donors. Use of restricted and conditional cash and vouchers may be recommended for specific programs based on the intended impact and community needs. Examples of restricted and condition cash-based programs applicable for Niger context include educational programs intended to increase school attendance and enrolment, market-based input and improved agricultural seeds support, Cash for training, and Cash for Work programs among others. Recommendations have also been made below in relation to the service providers' selection and engagement. The study also identified existing and potential livelihood activities, and opportunities suitable for each of the target groups, and thereby made recommendations based on the final assessment results.