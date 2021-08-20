Educo warns about the serious deterioration of the situation of insecurity in central Sahel and highlights the urgent need to protect children.

Educo, an NGO present in 14 countries around the world, and with programs in the central Sahel region, has today expressed its concern for the rapid deterioration of the situation of insecurity in the region.

In the latest attack carried out in Niger, specifically in the town of Darey Dey Niger, located in the Tillabéri region, at least 37 people, including 14 children, have been killed. The civilian population in Tillabéri had already been the target of attacks by armed groups in other attacks during July and August. According to OCHA, there are currently more than 280,000 displaced people, more than 240,000 refugees and more than half a million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Edouard Ndeye, the Educo Director for the Sahel region, has stated that the “conditions in the field are very dangerous for the civilian population and especially for children and adolescents. We must remember the obligation under international humanitarian law to respect schools, hospitals and other facilities that protect civilians”.

Pilar Orenes, Educo’s Executive Director, has highlighted that the organisation “has coordinated programs in the central Sahel region for the last twenty years, it has a strong commitment to the communities and we will continue to work on programs that guarantee safe spaces and children’s rights”.

“In a context in which the situation of insecurity continues to deteriorate very rapidly, we know from experience in the field that more and more children and adolescents and their families will have to flee their homes in search of a safe place”, insists Orenes: "Continued attacks on children can have a lasting and devastating impact on their lives, and pose a major challenge for organisations working on the ground."

Specifically, in the Tillabéri region, and with support from AECID, Educo carries out various projects that promote quality, safe education for children and adolescents from displaced families and from host communities.

