Early Grade Reading Assessment: Concern Niger - Tahoua, Endline 2019 - 2021

Executive Summary

Concern Worldwide carried out an Early Grade Reading Assessment (EGRA) in target schools in the conflict-affected Tahoua region of Niger. The assessment, carried out at the beginning of the 2021/2022 academic year to assess the results of the 2020/2021 academic year, as part of a bilingual early grade programme, shows that while reading levels of children remain significantly below expected thresholds for the grade, some major improvements have been observed over the past years.

It is also important to note than due to COVID-19, all schools were closed for 3,5 months from 01/03/2020 to the 15 of June 2020. This interruption in education is to be considered in the interpretation of results of year 2 (2020/2021) and year 3 (2021/2022) as this means that children had less time in school than students the years before. Additionnal support and training on EGRA took place in Tahoua in September 2021 from the HQ Education Advisor, reinforcing the reliability of the data collection process and understanding of the tool for the year 3 data collection.

Results for the 228 students assessed, 124 from CP (Grade 2) and 104 CE1 (Grade 3), showed significant improvements in students’ learning for all subtasks over the past 3 years. General increase in proficiency (are showing overall reductions in the proportion of children scoring zero. There were 52% of CE1 children unable to identify the sound of one letter in French in 2019, down to 7.7% in 2021. While it is quite high to have almost 10% of children unable to read one letter after 3 years of school, it is still a major improvement in quite a short amount of time.

Looking at the % of zero scores, it is also interesting to note that the gap between the languages has reduced in 2021. Even though languages cannot be directly compared due to the differences in tonal relationships and orthography we can consider the % scoring zero. This percentage was much lower in French and the difference with Hausa was much more important in the previous years. This can be due to more support provided to teachers in mother tongue literacy throughout 2020.

The results also revealed an overall increase in mean and median scores thoughout those 3 years, in both levels and both languages, especially from 2020 to 2021 and in CE1.

Children went from being able to read 28 letters in French correctly in CE1 in 2019 and 2020 to 52 and in Hausa from 11 to 26 to 53 in 2019, 2020 and 2021. While it is an improvement, the level is lower than expected at the grade and the proficiency diminishes throughout the subtasks. It still shows that children are starting to build stronger foundations in the lower order skills, which will be essential to develop fluency and automaticity in reading.

A gender gap and trend is also observed between CP and CE1 throughout all the subtasks (girls were performing slightly less well than boys in CP and then better in CE1). While this is not significant considering the confidence interval, it is a trend that was observed in 2020 and in 2021.

With regard to percentage of students meeting the minimum fluency benchmark, overall 7.3% of children in CP and 14.4% of children in CE1 could read with fluency in French. In Hausa, 9.8% of children in CP and 14.4% of girls in CE1 could read Hausa with fluency. Although this is an important improvement compared to last year where the scores were 0, we see from the repartition scores that it is mainly due to a few children performing extremely well, indicating that although children are beginning to read words, the majority of them is not developing the fluency required for meaningful reading (which is in line with the results for the lower order skills).

Conclusion

The results for all subtasks over the past 3 years revealed significant improvements in students’ learning and in low and higher order skills, especially with a year spent out of school due to COVID related school closures between 2019 and 2020. General increase in proficiency for both lower and higher order skills (from 2019 to 2020 but especially from 2020 to 2021) are still showing overall reductions in the proportion of children unable to identify a single letter sound or word and overall increase in mean and median scores.

With these improvements in mind, it is still essential to note that the results remain lower than what is expected after finishing 2 and 3 years of school. Proficiency diminishes as pupils move to more complex higher order skills, with fluency and comprehension being negligible in both languages at both CP and CE1 levels for the majority of children.

Recommendations