DTM IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix: West and Central Africa - COVID-19 - Flow Monitoring Registry: Evolution of Mobility Flows from January to March 2020

Introduction and Methodology

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly affected mobility in West and Central Africa in the form of various travel disruptions, restrictions and bans, which often leave migrants stranded. This report provides key information on the magnitude and types of changes to mobility observed in the context of the COVID-19 crisis.

The Flow Monitoring Registry (FMR) is a tool of IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) which records movements crossing areas of high density mobility (areas of departure, transit and destination). FMR gathers data on the numbers, profiles of travellers crossing these strategic transit points. To better understand the ways and the extent to which the COVID-19 crisis is impacting mobility in the region, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has been working to analyse Flow Monitoring data collected at 35 key transit points in West and Central Africa between January to March 2020 (using 2018 and 2019 data as barometers of comparison).

Volume of flows

The volume of travellers registered across the West and Central Africa region witnessed a 28 per cent decrease between January and March 2020. The decrease registered by the FMR from January to February was of 4%, while the decrease from February to March 2020 was of 29%. The decrease of movements observed between January and March 2020 was sharper than that observed over the same period in 2018 and 2019, during which period flows dropped by 4 per cent and 17 per cent, respectively.

Weekly flows

A weekly analysis of registered movements shows a striking acceleration in the decrease in flows over the second half of the month of March: between Week 10 and Week 13, the number of travellers observed weekly dropped by 79 per cent. This coincides with the period during which countries in the region started imposing travel bans and enacting border closure measures. There’s a decrease of 18% between Week 10 and Week 12 (last week of full Flow monitoring point coverage, Week 13 saw FMPs in Chad and Burkina Faso closing).

Country analysis

Analysis of flows in February and March show that Niger witnessed the largest diminutions in flows over these two months (decrease of 86%), followed by Guinea (70%) and Mali (63%)