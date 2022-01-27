Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Central Sahel & Liptako Gourma • Monthly dashboard #25 • 25 January 2022

Context:

The Central Sahel area, and in particular the Liptako Gourma region, which borders Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, is affected by a complex crisis involving growing competition over dwindling resources; climatic variability; demographic pressure; high levels of poverty; disaffection and a lack of livelihood opportunities; communal tensions; the absence of state institutions and basic services; and violence related to organized crime and NonState Armed Groups. The crisis has led to the death of an estimated 5,000 people in 2021 (as of 31 December) and triggered significant displacement of populations in the four affected countries. As of 25 January 2022, 2,295,207 individuals have been displaced, including 2,105,336 Internally Displaced Persons (92% of the displaced population) and 189,871 Refugees (8% of the displaced population).

Seventy per cent of the displaced population (1,604,536 individuals) were located in Burkina Faso, while 18 per cent resided in Mali (416,076 individuals), 9 per cent in Niger (201,779 individuals) and 3 per cent in Mauritania (72,816 individuals).

NB: Displacements may also be linked to the crisis affecting Northern Mali since 2012.