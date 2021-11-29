Diffa, Niger: Stability index, Lake Chad Basin findings round 1 (March /April 2021)

INTRODUCTION: The crisis in the Lake Chad Basin (LCB), due to armed conflict and ongoing incursions by Boko Haram, has displaced 3,012,239 internally displaced persons (IDPs) as of May 2021 in Northern Cameroon, Lac Province in Chad, North-East Nigeria and Diffa in Niger. This widespread crisis impacts the social, political, and economic conditions of communities.

Since 2013, the region of Diffa in Niger has experienced significant population displacements, both within its border as well as refugees coming from the north-eastern states of Nigeria. As a result, the displacement situation in Diffa region is a complex mixed-displacement context that includes IDPs, returnees and refugees.

In order to find durable solutions for internal displacement — whether through return to communities of origin, local integration, or relocation — and to prevent new displacements in the region, it is critical to understand the relative levels of stability in locations hosting returnees or displaced populations.

Therefore, IOM has launched the Stability Index (SI) in the LCB to evaluate the stability of areas hosting returnees or displaced populations. The SI seeks to understand which factors influence a location's stability, which can inform priority programmatic interventions along the humanitarian, peace and development nexus in order to strengthen the resilience and stability and prevent future forced displacements. This report presents the result from the first Stability Index round conducted in March/April 2021 in Diffa,

Niger. This data was collected shortly before a significant number of IDP returns were recorded in Diffa. The findings from all four regions of the LCB can be found in the regional report. (bit.ly/3FWWpLv)